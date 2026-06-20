Workers’ body seeks probe into manual scavenging in PCMC; seeks action against contractor

Pune: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of hazardous manual cleaning and violations in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 18,2013: municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi on October 7, 2009. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India. (Photograph by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

In an order issued on June 18, NCSK directed PCMC municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi to examine the matter, fix accountability, and submit a detailed action-taken report within 15 days. The commission also warned that disciplinary and legal action could be initiated against officials and contractors if negligence or violations are established.

The action follows seven to eight complaints submitted between April and June this year by Advocate Sagar Charan, national legal advisor of the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh. Charan alleged that sanitation workers were being deployed for sewer, drain and nala cleaning operations without adequate mechanisation, safety equipment and statutory safeguards, exposing them to life-threatening conditions.

The issue was taken up during a special sitting of the commission on June 4. During the hearing, Charan submitted representations, photographs and reports allegedly showing sanitation workers engaged in hazardous cleaning operations. Pradip Thengal, deputy municipal commissioner (health), PCMC, appeared before the commission and submitted explanations on behalf of the civic administration.

However, after examining the material placed on record, the commission said it was not satisfied with PCMC’s response.

“The responses failed to adequately address the issues raised by the complainant and did not satisfactorily demonstrate compliance with statutory and safety obligations mandated under law,” said Karam Singh Karma, member of the NCSK.

The commission noted that if the allegations are found to be true, they could amount to violations of the Manual Scavengers Act, 2013, the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 and Supreme Court directions on eradication of manual scavenging.

In a significant directive, the commission ordered a special inquiry into contractors and outsourcing agencies engaged in sanitation work. It stated that if any contractor is found employing workers in prohibited manual scavenging activities, legal action, prosecution, blacklisting, termination of contracts and recovery proceedings should be initiated. Besides, the commission also suggested imposing a penalty of at least ₹5 lakh on defaulting contractors wherever permissible.

The commission further stated that if the inquiry reveals negligence, dereliction of duty, suppression of facts or failure of supervision by Thengal, disciplinary and legal proceedings should be initiated in accordance with the law.

“For months, we have been raising concerns regarding the conditions under which sanitation workers are being deployed in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The commission has now acknowledged the seriousness of these allegations and ordered a detailed inquiry,” Charan said.