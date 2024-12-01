World AIDS Day: PMC to hold week-long awareness events

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct week-long programmes starting Monday as it commemorates the World AIDS Day. The activities and awareness events will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), colleges, schools, red light areas and hospitals amongst other public areas, officials said. PMC will conduct week-long programmes starting Monday as it commemorates the World AIDS Day. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 to spread awareness about Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and support those living with the disease.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “Mass awareness on day one will start with the Pune International Marathon competition. Street plays will be organised and display vans placed at multiple locations during the day. The awareness campaigns include rangoli competition and display of posters organised at the PMC main building, group discussions and lectures held at all municipal hospitals and maternity homes.”

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, said that HIV/AIDS cases are on the decline in the city with rise in number of tests. “This year, the focus will be on the youth, and rallies, poster and speech competitions and essay-writing contests will be held at private and public schools and colleges,” she said.