Wrong to give political colour to birthday wishes of Pawar, Thackeray: Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday urged not to attach political motives to birthday greetings, including those extended by his political rivals. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a ceremony held in Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai's honour by the Maharashtra legislature, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_08_2025_000236B) (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, Fadnavis said, “We may differ ideologically, but we are not enemies. It is inappropriate to read politics into greetings exchanged on personal or festive occasions. Doing so distorts the cultural values of the state.”

His remarks came a day after the release of a coffee table book commemorating his birthday, which featured congratulatory messages from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

“Some well-wishers compiled a book for my birthday and sought messages from various leaders. Both Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray offered kind words and good wishes. I appreciate that. But trying to politicise it would be narrow-minded,” he said.

State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also reacted to Thackeray’s praise for Fadnavis, stating that it reflects Maharashtra’s cultural tradition of appreciating an individual’s good work on their birthday.

“It is part of Maharashtra’s tradition to commend the achievements of an individual on their birthday. Uddhavji has appreciated Devendra Fadnavis’s work, his vision, and particularly the roadmap he has outlined for a developed Maharashtra by 2029. This vision has received a significant boost, and Uddhav Thackeray’s praise is extremely significant, not just for state politics but for all political parties,” Bawankule said.

Fadnavis spoke on the occasion of the 675th death anniversary of Saint Namdeo, calling the lives of saints a source of lasting inspiration.

When asked about recent remarks by Governor CP Radhakrishnan related to the Marathi-Hindi language debate, the chief minister said it would be inappropriate to involve the governor in political matters.

He declined to comment on calls for agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate’s resignation after the latter was allegedly seen playing online rummy during a legislative council session. “I am here for darshan,” he said.

Fadnavis noted that he was open to discussing the Pandharpur corridor development project with local residents. The proposed plan includes road widening, relocation of shops, and better facilities for pilgrims visiting the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple.