Yerawada Mental Hospital to establish dedicated ICU, OT

In a first for a state-run psychiatric facility, the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada has proposed to establish a dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) and operation theatre (OT) on its campus to manage medical emergencies among inmates. The proposal for the same has been recently submitted to the state government for approval, officials said on Monday. While the facility specialises in psychiatric care, many inmates also suffer from orthopaedic problems, chronic illnesses and accidental injuries for which, adequate in-house medical infrastructure is not available. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The century-old RMH has a sanctioned capacity of 2,540 beds and currently houses around 1,100 to 1,200 patients undergoing treatment. While the facility specialises in psychiatric care, many inmates also suffer from orthopaedic problems, chronic illnesses and accidental injuries for which, adequate in-house medical infrastructure is not available. At present, such patients are referred to the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) or Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for emergency treatment and surgeries. “The referral process often leads to delays due to distance, transport issues and non-availability of beds or oxygen support, which can put critical patients at serious risk,” said Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH.

Each referral requires a team of doctors, nurses, attendants, drivers and an ambulance, diverting scarce manpower from routine patient care. “This additional burden affects daily services and stretches the already limited workforce,” Dr Kolod said.

Hence, hospital authorities have sought approval for a 10-bed ICU and a fully equipped OT, stating that on-campus facilities will ensure timely intervention and reduce morbidity and mortality. The RMH administration has submitted the request on January 20, 2026, highlighting an urgent need for integrated medical care within the hospital. “If an ICU and OT are established here, patients will receive treatment without delay, and better nursing and post-operative care can be ensured,” said a senior official on request of anonymity.

According to officials, psychiatric hospitals often house vulnerable patients with complex medical needs that have been neglected for a long time. Having critical care on campus will be a major step towards holistic treatment and dignity for patients, they said.