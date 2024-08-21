Yerawada Metro Station to open today

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will begin operations at Yerawada Metro Station on Wednesday (August 21) with services running from 6 am to 10 am, officials said. The station’s facade is inspired by the historic Dandi March, symbolising an important chapter in India’s freedom movement. (HT PHOTO)

Running of Yerawada station marks the full operational status of Line 2 connecting Vanaz to Ramwadi.

The station’s facade is inspired by the historic Dandi March, symbolising an important chapter in India’s freedom movement.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of Yerawada Metro Station that will provide convenient public transport to citizens of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch. At the time, work on one entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station adjacent to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Kalas Dhanori ward office had been completed. However, the other entry-exit point of Yerawada station would have to be redone as locals alleged that the staircase was causing traffic congestion on Ahmednagar Road. Hence, Pune Metro stopped work at Yerawada station in November last year before resuming it from February this year.

Yerawada is one of the important stations on the 5.5 km stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi as passengers had to use the Bund Garden station half a kilometre away.