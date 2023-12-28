Yerawada undertrial dies after attack by four inmates

A 27-year-old undertrial at Yerawada Central Prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Mahesh Chandanshive, who had been arrested under the Arms Act, was attacked at barack number 1 of the prison around 3 pm, the official said. The deceased, identified as Mahesh Chandanshive, who had been arrested under the Arms Act, was attacked at barack number 1 of the prison around 3 pm, the official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the jail authorities, Chandanshive was attacked by inmates Aniket Samudar, Mahesh Mane, Aditya Mure, and Ganesh More with a scissor and door hinges.

The seriously injured inmate was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, police said. A case has been registered against the four accused under IPC 302 at Yerawada Police Station.