‘Sholay’ act to stage protest in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 01, 2023 12:54 AM IST

A young person on Tuesday staged a protest by climbing the bridge in front of Sancheti Hospital in Shivajinagar, reminiscent of the blockbuster film ‘Sholay’. resulting in traffic congestion

A young person on Tuesday staged a protest by climbing the bridge in front of Sancheti Hospital in Shivajinagar, reminiscent of the blockbuster film ‘Sholay’. resulting in traffic congestion. The protester, identified as Mahendra Deokar, aimed to draw the attention of the tehsildar of Junnar to register a name change in a land-related document. The dramatic incident unfolded around 4:30 pm near Sancheti Hospital.

According to reports, Deokar, who hails from Sultanpur in Junnar tehsil, climbed a wall of the bridge to voice his displeasure and demand justice for the tehsildar’s alleged refusal to register the landowner’s name.

The Khadki police swiftly responded to the incident and persuaded the protester to descend from the bridge.

He was later charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 309 and 189.

