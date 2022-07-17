Your Space: Bad roads double commuting time during monsoon
Residents have complained of the absence of traffic police at some busy spots even as heavy downpour caused water-logging and affected vehicle movement. They share their experience about traffic situation in neighbourhood during the rainy season.
Risky ride
With the first downpour, the roads are washed away and potholes increase. It’s a task in itself steering through the puddles. To top it off, commuters start driving haphazardly in all directions making it difficult for cars to move. We got stuck thrice at Mundhwa-Kharadi chowk, Koregaon Park and Sharbat Wala chowk. Traffic moves at a snail’s pace.
Mehzabin Saiyed
Traffic is not managed properly
I stay in Palazzo Apartments on Golden Street, Balewadi and go daily to Educon International School, opposite Orchid Hotel, Mahalunge to pick up and drop off my children. The distance is hardly 1.5km, but I face traffic congestion because of ongoing Metro work, and the absence of traffic police near under the bridge at Sadanand Hotel chowk towards Mahalunge. Traffic is a complete mess and it takes me nearly 30 minutes to go towards Mahalunge or to come back to Balewadi in the afternoon.
Pratap Vaikunthe
Poor roads a concern
Now, most of the offices are open in Hinjewadi. Employees mostly who work in Phase 3, prefer Sus -Nande road to commute to Hinjewadi, as via Wakad bridge the road is very narrow due to Metro work. Also, there are around 2-3 schools in Sus, and in the morning time, there are school buses on this road. Lack of proper road, drainage systems and rain make the situation worse. Sus is merged in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, and it lacks even the necessities like proper roads.
Indranil Churhe
Roads turn accident-prone during monsoon
There are too many potholes on the roads which cause water logging and there are more chances of accidents. Bad roads are the main reason for the delay in reaching office on time nowadays due to slow-moving traffic. Sometimes water logging also causes break down of the vehicle on roads. The absence of traffic lights or police in some areas leads to confusion.
Trushalsinh Pardeshi
Bad roads double commuting time
I go to office on Medipoint road and I live in Shivajinagar. The traffic towards Raj Bhavan road is already in a mess due to the Metro work and now with heavy rains, it takes double the time to reach office. Water clogging and tree falling incidents have added to the woes.
Arun Pawar
Potholes a worry
I am a rickshaw driver, I live off Nagras road and ever since the rains, there are manye of potholes, which are not even seen properly when filled with water. The other day, I was stuck in Hinjewadi and avoided a pothole not until one of my auto wheels got stuck lopsided. Traffic was huge and the policeman on duty and some other drivers helped pull out the wheel.
Aslam Shaikh
