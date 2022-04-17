Your Space: Extensive campaign must for Covid cover of kids

The Covid vaccination drive for 12-15 year-old has received tepid response since the start of campaign from March 16. Readers share reasons for poor turnout and steps to ensure maximum beneficiaries are covered.

Hesitancy over new vaccine

There are various reasons for slow vaccination of age group 12 to 15. Firstly, not much is heard about Corbevax unlike Covaxin or Covishield. Secondly, the examination months are going on which is making parents hesitant. Thirdly, the timings of vaccination centres have to be flexible for students as well. And the main reason is that no rise in coronavirus cases is making parents take it easy. As restriction is lifted over travelling, a few of them have plans to go outstation and take the jab after they come back.

Sachin Khandelwal

Delay due to school exams

The vaccination centres were most of the times closed on Sundays. Schools have already started offline. The exams are going on and Covid positive cases have dropped drastically. As Covid restrictions are also lifted, there is a prolonged delay in beneficiaries getting vaccinated. My son got the first jab, but for the second jab, either he is packed with 10th school board schedules of prelims. Hence, the second dose is getting delayed.

Archana Potdar

Lack of awareness about vaccine

Beneficiaries over 16 years of age have taken the vaccine doses because it was needed for travel, visit institutions and colleges. However, those in the 12-15 year group remained at home as schools were closed, and they did not have to travel as their parents or elder siblings for work or college. People had side effects after getting the jab although doctors and the medical fraternity denied it. The parents wanted to shield their children from these side effects and also from the fact that any vaccines need thorough testing before it is launched while this time there was no time and the vaccines were launched with very little testing. Even scientists do not know what the long-term repercussions of vaccines could be. There are many beliefs that taking the jab could make you impotent or infertile due to which parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated.

Kiran Vadgama

Wait-and-watch approach of parents

Reasons for tepid response to vaccination are the falling numbers of Covid-19 patients. There is uncertainty over long-term side-effects of the vaccine as its new. And there is wait-and-watch approach of parents. Also, that the feeling that pandemic is over now could also be one of the reasons. Besides there is no campaign by the government authorities for schools to take part as many 12-15 age group is in schools. Better results can be achieved if the education department join hands with the health counterpart.

Deepak Patil