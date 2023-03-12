Your Space: Pune Metro should provide last-mile connectivity

The ridership of Pune Metro rail has been dropping since its much-publicised launch on March 6 last year. Lack of last-mile connectivity and slow extension of routes have left the facility in low demand. Readers share steps to increase the popularity of this public transport. Lack of last-mile connectivity and slow extension of routes have left the facility in low demand. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Complete project on priority

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) should start following the targets. Every time we hear the project deadline is extended for some reason. A team of highly qualified people is handling such a massive project. We expect these experts to have better planning and understanding of possible problems and the respective solutions. They should also understand the value of time and money. It is people’s money which is involved in making this project. If they start valuing people and their money, I am sure these projects will meet the deadlines and will be successful. If they have the last mile connectivity, people will use the metro.

Ankit Rungta

Provide better lift facilities for senior citizens

When the metro started, it used to be crowded in the beginning. But now it is not crowded. The time interval of the metro should be reduced. Metro timings should be reduced so that people do not have to wait and reach their destination on time. Also, the number of stations should be increased. Often the escalator or lift is closed so one has to climb a lot of steps to get to the metro. A separate lift or another facility should be provided for senior citizens to reach the metro.

Gauri Marne

Provide last-mile connectivity

There have been various reasons for metro ridership going down at the moment. There is limited connectivity till now which may improve once the under-construction lines are operational. Non-availability of first and last-mile connectivity and limited parking facility at the metro stations for commuters are major reasons people are shying away from commuting in the metro. The government has banned two-wheeler taxis which commuters could have taken to reach the metro. The government needs to ensure that they complete the other lines as soon as possible.

Arun Bhardwaj

Provide better parking facility

The lack of parking spaces available at the stations is one of the core problems that must be addressed this year. We should learn from Delhi Metro and how they solved commuting issues for the public through connectivity and last-mile coverage.

Nihil Parmar

Cover all areas

From a bird’s eye view, areas like Kharadi, Mundhwa, Katraj, Hadapsar, Cantonment and the old city area (Peth area) are where the majority of the people commute. The Pune Metro is yet to provide service in these areas. I would say it’s working only in one quadrant of the city. Covering the other quadrants and interconnecting the quadrants is bound to reap success in the 6th most congested city.

Ajay Khirdikar

Residents reluctant to switch to metro

Pune is one of those cities in India that has a long-standing culture of door-to-door transportation using two-wheelers. This practice has become a deeply ingrained habit among residents, making it challenging to shift to other modes of transport. To make the Pune Metro a sustainable source of transportation, more routes, improved connectivity, and more stations could make it convenient. Once the entire Metro system is up and running, there is a chance that people will incline more towards it.

Anisha Puranik

Complete work at other stations

Opening the metro for a span of five stations is not enough, we can easily commute that route via bus which has far more frequency and time efficiency. Metro has great potential of becoming the major mode of transportation for a city like Pune and the only way we can popularise this is by finishing the construction of the line as soon as possible and making it available soon.

Anushka Vani

Fast-track metro work

The government should fast-track metro work and complete the project as there is a lack of trust among public. Safe parking facilities for last-mile connectivity should be implemented.

Sagar Tamhane