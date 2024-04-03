Youth arrested for creating terror by brandishing koyta

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested for creating terror by waving koyta (sickle) in Subhashnagar area, said officials on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Mahesh Bhandari of Janata Vasahat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Monday when the youth riding pillion on a bike driven by a minor wielded koyta and roamed the street, and the duo fled before locals could nab them.

The suspect has been identified as Mahesh Bhandari of Janata Vasahat. Police officials said the minor boy was unaware of Bhandari’s intention as he was just asked to ride the bike.

According to the police, Bhandari waved the koyta in the air in front of a college-going girl and fled from the spot. Locals alerted the police and the latter zeroed in on the accused based on CCTV camera footages and technical analysis. Police arrested Bhandari and seized koyta from his possession. Police detained the minor for further enquiry.

Ravindra Gaikwad, senior inspector, Khadak Police Station, said, “The suspect did not stalk the girl, but waved koyta in the air to spread terror in the locality. As the girl was not ready to file a police complaint against the suspect, police lodged a case.”

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman pursuing a fashion designing course was attacked by her acquaintance at Sadashiv Peth area in 2023. The video of the attack had gone viral on social media. The alert onlookers apprehended the assailant, who was trying to escape after attacking the victim, and had handed him over to the Vishrambaug police.