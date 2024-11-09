Menu Explore
Youth booked under POSCO Act for sexual assault on teen

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 10, 2024 05:08 AM IST

According to the police, the accused had befriended the girl over Instagram and later sexually exploited her in the house of his friend in the building where the victim stayed

The Sahakarnagar police on Friday booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly physically abusing a 16-year-old girl and sexually exploiting her between October 2024 and November 2, 2024.

The police have invoked relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have invoked relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police have invoked relevant Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to the police, the accused had befriended the girl over Instagram and later sexually exploited her in the house of his friend in the building where the victim stayed.

On November 2, he came to her house and wanted to forcibly take her to the same friend’s house, an act which she rejected. He then abused and physically assaulted her for not conforming to his wishes, the complaint stated.

