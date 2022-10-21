Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth comes under car’s wheels, dies on the spot

Youth comes under car’s wheels, dies on the spot

PUNE: A 32-year-old youth on bike was killed on the spot while his pillion-rider friend sustained minor injuries after they fall from the vehicle and a car runs over the victim at Bhosari on the Pune-Nashik highway, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Padmakar Uddhavrao Puri of Dighi working at a pest control company, was on his way home from Wakad to Dighi with friend Govind Sopan Nagargoje (27) when the accident took place at 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim and his friend fell from the bike after being hit by a motorcycle ridden by accused Subhash Nagarkar before Puri came under wheels of a speeding car and was crushed to death. Nagargoje sustained injuries as he fell on the opposite side of the traffic.

S Mohare, sub-inspector, said, “In an attempt to overtake the motorcycle, the accused hit the victim’s bike. We have filed a case on Nagargoje’s complaint.

Police have collected CCTV camera footages from the area to ascertain the identity of the unknown car driver. A case has been registered against the Nagarkar and unknown car driver under rash and negligence driving at Bhosari police station.

