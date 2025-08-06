Youth critically injured in koyta attack

A group of youth allegedly attacked a young man with koyta (machete) near Vinayak Mitra Mandal, Nighojkar Mangal Karyala, on Kumthekar Road in Narayan Peth area at around 8.45pm on Monday. According to the police, Swapnil More, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to a private hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Mukund Shirke, Harsh Shirke, Abhishekh Thorat and Nikhil Jagtap. Police said some of the accused have past criminal records.

According to the police, Swapnil More, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to a private hospital. More and members of a mandal had installed a banner in front of Pooja Painter shop on public road. When a group of five to six individuals tried to remove it, More objected to it, stating that if it is an illegal board then municipal corporation staff will do it.

Arun Ghodke, inspector (crime), Vishrambaug Police Station, said, “An argument broke out over the issue and More was attacked with koyta. He has suffered finger and back injuries. Both groups are members of Ganesh mandals and cross complaints have been filed.” Vishrambaug police have filed a case under Sections 109, 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(3), 351(3), 352, 133, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act.