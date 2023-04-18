Home / Cities / Pune News / 29-year-old fires from gun to impress friends, FIR registered in Pune

29-year-old fires from gun to impress friends, FIR registered in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 18, 2023 11:41 PM IST

A 29-year-old man fired two rounds from his licensed gun in an attempt to impress his friends near Khadkwasla dam, resulting in an FIR being registered against him under the Arms Act.

The Haveli police have registered an FIR against a 29-year-old youth for firing two rounds from his licenced gun in an attempt to impress his friends, said police officials on Tuesday.

The Haveli police have registered an FIR against a 29-year-old youth for firing two rounds from his licenced gun in an attempt to impress his friends (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Haveli police have registered an FIR against a 29-year-old youth for firing two rounds from his licenced gun in an attempt to impress his friends (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred on Monday, when accused Tejas Prakash Gondhale, a resident of Hadapsar was near Khadkwasla dam with his two friends Ajinkya Modak (34), resident of Phursungi and Chetan More, (24) resident of Tukai Nagar. The trio had food in a restaurant and later in an attempt to impress his friends, Gondhale shot two rounds.

After hearing the sound, a staff of the restaurant informed the owner. The owner noted down the vehicle number of the accused and informed the police.

The police then swung into action and rounded Gondhale for questioning.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered. The police have seized the gun and released the accused with a warning, said officials.

