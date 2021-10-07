Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth in custody for impregnating girl on pretext of marriage
Youth in custody for impregnating girl on pretext of marriage

Published on Oct 07, 2021 09:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A court in Pimpri-Chinchwad remanded a man (20), to three days in police custody for allegedly eloping with and impregnating a girl belonging to the scheduled caste under the pretext of marrying her.

Prerna Katte, assistant commissioner of police, Chakan division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “He knew already that she belonged to this caste. He eloped and later on refused to marry her. He is in three-day custody till October 8.”

The series of events took place between June and October during which time, the girl got pregnant. She is 18 years and seven months old and has alleged that the accused cheated and raped her under the pretext of marriage.

A case under sections 376(2)(n), 366, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Dighi police station.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
