Youth killed over minor dispute

A 19-year-old youth was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon following a minor altercation at a paan shop in Sai Siddhi Chowk, Ambegaon Pathar, on July 11. Police arrested a suspect on the same day and a formal case was registered the following day. According to police, Salve had come to stay with his maternal uncle about 15 days ago and was working at a local salon.

The deceased has been identified as Aryan alias Nikhil Ashok Salve, a native of Satana in Nashik district.

The accused, Dhairyashil alias Sachin Baliram More, 23, a resident of Suvarnayug Nagar Ambegaon Pathar, was arrested shortly after the incident.

According to police, Salve had come to stay with his maternal uncle about 15 days ago and was working at a local salon. On the day of the incident, he had gone to a nearby paan shop to buy a betel leaf. At the same time, the accused, More, was also present there, smoking a cigarette.

An exchange of looks between the two escalated into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, More allegedly attacked Salve with a sickle. The victim tried to defend himself, resulting in injuries to his hand and loss of fingers. However, More went on to strike Aryan on the head with the weapon, causing severe injuries.

Locals rushed Aryan to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police registered a case under section 103(1), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections.