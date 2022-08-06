Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth murdered in daylight in Pune

Youth murdered in daylight in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST
A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals in Pune
A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. The victim lay in a pool of blood while the neighbours refused to assist the victim by either transporting him to the hospital in an ambulance or calling the police. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested. They have been identified as Rajesh Pawar, Krushna Marathe, Sachin Rathod, Amar Gavhane and Ganesh Hake.

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said that the five accused had planned to assassinate Gujar as part of a criminal conspiracy in order to exact revenge on him over a previous enmity.

“The assailants escaped from the spot and took refuge at a place outside the limits of Pune city. Our team members managed to obtain information on the accused and arrested them within a few hours,” he said.

Soni complaint’s stated that her brother was in a state of fear on returning home on August 1. He told his parents while he along with his friend were passing through Bhagwa chowk that their vehicle met with an accident with the car of one of the accused. Following the incident, there was a heated exchange of words between them and the accused threatened to murder him soon. The duo was threatened once again on August 2 and it was on August 3 that Soni received a call from Gujar’s friend informing her that Pawar and his friends had killed her brother. She immediately informed the family members after which she and her father rushed to the murder spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The foundation stone of the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme was laid on November 15, 2018, by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme

    The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA added.

  • Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic. Results are based on oral, practical, internal, and written examinations, taking them together and not separately. (HT PHOTO)

    20% rise in pass percentage due to combined passing formula

    The Savitribai Phule Pune University has started declaring the results of the first offline exams conducted by the varsity after the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly the effect of the 'combined passing method' is seen in these results, as the passing percentage of students has increased by at least 20 per cent. Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic.

  • Sinhgad police file a case against a 40-year-old person for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.37 crore on the pretext of investing their money in share market and promising high returns. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Man booked for 4.37 crore cheating fraud in Pune

    Pune: The Sinhgad police have lodged a case against a 40-year-old person for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of Rs 4.37 crore on the pretext of investing their money in share market and promised him 24 per cent returns. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Appaso Vihar of Oakwood Hill Society in Baner and the crime took place between July 2020 and Jan 2021.

  • Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates

    The state Common Entrance Test examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture and state CET exam. Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.

  • (Pic for representation only)

    U.P. govt shortlists 5 companies for launching heliport service between Agra and Mathura

    The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has shortlisted five companies for the construction and operation of heliports through PPP mode (public-private partnership) between Agra and Mathura. The government has also prepared an action plan to start heliport services from Lucknow to Naimisharanya Dham and Dudhwa National Park. The five companies selected by the tourism department to start heliport service between Agra and Mathura are Blade India, Rajas Adventure, Oasis, Shaurya Aeronautics, and Shirisha Technologies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out