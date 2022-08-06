Youth murdered in daylight in Pune
Pune: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kondhwa in broad daylight on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Mahesh Gujar, a resident of Shivneri, was killed in front of locals. Businesses shut their shutters as the horrifying murder took place and shopkeepers left the area. The victim lay in a pool of blood while the neighbours refused to assist the victim by either transporting him to the hospital in an ambulance or calling the police. His sister identified as Soni Gujar lodged an FIR against the accused after which they were arrested. They have been identified as Rajesh Pawar, Krushna Marathe, Sachin Rathod, Amar Gavhane and Ganesh Hake.
Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said that the five accused had planned to assassinate Gujar as part of a criminal conspiracy in order to exact revenge on him over a previous enmity.
“The assailants escaped from the spot and took refuge at a place outside the limits of Pune city. Our team members managed to obtain information on the accused and arrested them within a few hours,” he said.
Soni complaint’s stated that her brother was in a state of fear on returning home on August 1. He told his parents while he along with his friend were passing through Bhagwa chowk that their vehicle met with an accident with the car of one of the accused. Following the incident, there was a heated exchange of words between them and the accused threatened to murder him soon. The duo was threatened once again on August 2 and it was on August 3 that Soni received a call from Gujar’s friend informing her that Pawar and his friends had killed her brother. She immediately informed the family members after which she and her father rushed to the murder spot.
PMRDA to reassess seven old proposals for Mahalunge-Maan town planning scheme
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be reassessing seven old proposals for the Mahlunge-Maan town planning scheme, which had been approved by the committee in 2019. There has been no progress on the scheme for the last two-and-a-half years. “We have not invited any new proposals and we have not taken any decision on inviting new proposals. We are waiting for a response from those behind the old proposals,” Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector in charge of town planning schemes, PMRDA added.
20% rise in pass percentage due to combined passing formula
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has started declaring the results of the first offline exams conducted by the varsity after the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly the effect of the 'combined passing method' is seen in these results, as the passing percentage of students has increased by at least 20 per cent. Combined passing has been decided by the varsity for the academic year 2021-22 in the backdrop of the pandemic.
Man booked for ₹4.37 crore cheating fraud in Pune
Pune: The Sinhgad police have lodged a case against a 40-year-old person for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of Rs 4.37 crore on the pretext of investing their money in share market and promised him 24 per cent returns. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Appaso Vihar of Oakwood Hill Society in Baner and the crime took place between July 2020 and Jan 2021.
Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates
The state Common Entrance Test examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture and state CET exam. Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.
U.P. govt shortlists 5 companies for launching heliport service between Agra and Mathura
The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has shortlisted five companies for the construction and operation of heliports through PPP mode (public-private partnership) between Agra and Mathura. The government has also prepared an action plan to start heliport services from Lucknow to Naimisharanya Dham and Dudhwa National Park. The five companies selected by the tourism department to start heliport service between Agra and Mathura are Blade India, Rajas Adventure, Oasis, Shaurya Aeronautics, and Shirisha Technologies.
