    Youth stages fake crime reel to promote firecracker stall

    The incident was reported on Tuesday, when Rakesh Marathe posted the reel with a caption suggesting an "open shootout in Thergaon", featuring him holding a plastic pistol and acting out scenes of violence. The short reel ends with the flashing of his stall's name and address.

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:22 AM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
    PUNE: A man staged a crime scene, complete with mock gunfire and a ‘gangster look’ to create a viral reel, promoting his firecracker stall in Theragav, Pimpri Chinchwad.

    
    

    The incident was reported on Tuesday, when Rakesh Marathe posted the reel with a caption suggesting an “open shootout in Thergaon”, featuring him holding a plastic pistol and acting out scenes of violence. The short reel ends with the flashing of his stall’s name and address.

    It went viral quickly, causing alarm among the public, as many believed the shooting to be real.

    Wakad police took note of the video and summoned Rakesh to the station. When confronted, he apologised and removed the reel from social media.

    He also expressed regret and said he would not make such reels again. Senior inspector Shatrughna Mali said that making sensational “crime-style” content for advertising is inappropriate and can create panic. He warned of strict action if anybody is found making such crime-related reels and posting on social media.

