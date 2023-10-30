Youth sustains serious injuries in road rage incident at Hinjewadi

In a case of road rage, Srinath Dinkar Jagde, a resident of old Sangvi, was brutally beaten up by a group of six people on October 27 at around 10:30 pm at Madhuban Hotel Chowk, Hinjewadi. The police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 324,143, 147,149, 504 and 506. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Jagde was attacked with a steel bracelet due to which he sustained four stitches on his head.

He was taken to the private hospital and released after the wound was stitched and preliminary medical aid administered, said police.

According to the FIR, the accused identified as bearded Hemraj Shinde, driver Kunal Yewale and four others came in a Mahindra SUV having number MH 14 HS 6655. They had a faceoff due to traffic congestion after which Hemraj removed his iron bracelet and hit Jagde on his head while the other physically punched and kicked him during the fight.

Jagde’s friend Akash was also on the bike and attacked by the accused who later fled from the spot.

YD Salunke, police sub-inspector, said, “Jagde and the accused came face to face at the Chowk where metro work is underway. In a fit of rage, a quarrel took place and the six persons who came in a four-wheeler attacked him.”

“He got injured and sustained four stitches on his forehead,” he said.

Special teams have been formed to locate the absconding accused and CCTV footage is being checked for their identities.

The police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 324,143, 147,149, 504 and 506.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!