Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has partnered with SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) to introduce school students to India’s rich classical art traditions across the district. ZP collabs with SPIC MACAY to bring classical art forms to its schools

As part of the collaboration, which was formalised on Tuesday, national award-winning and DD/AIR-graded artists empanelled by SPIC MACAY, including Indian classical vocalists and Kathak dancers, will visit 26 Zilla Parishad schools.

The artists will conduct live performances and interactive workshops, offering students first-hand exposure to Indian classical music and dance.

The initiative seeks to promote cultural awareness, appreciation, and sensitivity among young learners, while nurturing creativity beyond conventional classroom learning.

Ankit Babbar, member of the SPIC MACAY Pune chapter, said the collaboration strengthens the organisation’s rural outreach. “Through this initiative, SPIC MACAY aims to reach every child in the district by 2030. Our mission is to inspire students to become fine human beings through holistic and experiential learning rooted in India’s cultural heritage, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020,” he said.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune, said exposure to Indian classical arts plays a vital role in students’ overall development. “Along with academic education, understanding Indian culture and classical art forms helps shape students’ values, discipline, and cultural identity. Initiatives like this enable students to take pride in India’s rich heritage,” he said.

The collaboration forms part of the Zilla Parishad’s Pune Model School initiative, committed to holistic education.