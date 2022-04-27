ZP primary education dept will implement 15% fee waiver across schools
PUNE The primary education department of the zilla parishad (ZP) on Tuesday issued a notification that it will implement the 15% fee waiver announced by the government last year. The department in the notification stated that the fee waiver as announced by the government will be implemented across all schools in its jurisdiction.
“The fee waiver will be 15% of the total fee for the academic year 2021-22. In case of parents who have already paid the full fees, their fees should be adjusted in the next few months or the next academic year. The district fee regulation authority (DFRC) will be the final authority to take cognisance of complaints regarding fee waivers. Also, schools cannot stop the online education of students whose parents were unable to pay the fee during the pandemic,” said Sandhya Gaikwad, education officer, primary school, ZP.
She added that the government resolution (GR) will be implemented in all schools in the Pune region.
Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association, said that the fee waiver should be implemented for both the years - 2020-21 and 2021-22.
“The base of the GR is the Supreme Court (SC) order which stated that a fee waiver of 15% should be given for 2020-21 and the GR states for 2021-22. The fee waiver should be given for both the years as parents have suffered financially due to the pandemic. Moreover, there are parents whose children have left previous schools and their fees should be refunded. Parents whose children are continuing in the previous schools should get reimbursement according to the notification,” said Deshpande.
Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent. Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit.
Now, regular computer teachers to be appointed in govt-aided secondary schools
Regular computer teachers will be appointed in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state for the first time. The state government has sought a proposal from the state secondary education department for creating the posts of computer teachers in these institutions, informed a senior state secondary education department official aware of the development. Never before have regular computer teachers been recruited in these schools, the official added.
Awaiting central govt letter to start vaccinating 5-12 year-old kids: State immunisation officer
PUNE A day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved administering two Covid-19 vaccines among the 5-12 years age group, the state government has said that it is yet to get an official letter from the central government to start the immunisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while addressing a meeting along with state chief ministers and health officials said that vaccination for kids must be top priority.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 219 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,583 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.92 million second doses and 353,242 precautionary doses.
Nurses' strike: Delhi HC directs AIIMS to form board to hear staff's grievances
The matter first began on April 22 when a group of nurses headed by AIIMS nurses union president Harish Kajla entered the main OT of the hospital to protest against the manpower crunch in the nursing department, and also allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor. First, show cause notices were handed to four members of the nursing staff and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
