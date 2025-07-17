ZP teachers under scrutiny in Satara over exemption misuse

Over 25 teachers under the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) are facing action after failing to meet the criteria for exemptions granted during the routine transfer process. These exemptions were availed under various categories such as physical disability, chronic illness, spousal posting, widowhood, divorce, and other personal circumstances. A four-member medical panel has been constituted to examine claims related to medical and disability-based grounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to ZP officials, scrutiny has been initiated for 580 teachers who had received exemptions during the recent transfer cycle. Of these, 162 cases have been reviewed so far, and over 25 teachers have failed to meet the eligibility criteria. Additionally, 11 teachers remained absent during the verification process, and notices have been issued to 36 individuals.

As per the government resolution (GR) issued last year, scrutiny of employees availing such exemptions is mandatory. A four-member medical panel has been constituted to examine claims related to medical and disability-based grounds.

However, the process has triggered discontent among some teachers who question the validity of previously issued certificates. “If the certificates were issued by the state’s health department, how can they now be considered invalid?” said a teacher under scrutiny.

Satara ZP chief executive officer Yashni Nagarajan said, “The verification process is being carried out as per the government’s GR. It is not limited to teachers with disabilities but applies to all who claimed exemptions during transfers. We plan to extend this scrutiny to other departments as well.”

Civil surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe, who is part of the medical panel, said, “The panel verifies exemption claims related to chronic illness, disability, and other medical conditions. If anyone has doubts about the process, we are open to reassessing the case.”

Officials noted that changes in eligibility norms have made re-verification essential. For instance, before the implementation of the UIDAI portal, disability certificates were sometimes issued even for single-eye vision loss. Under current guidelines, such cases no longer qualify.

“In cases like heart attacks or paralysis, the condition may have improved or been cured. Hence, it is necessary to reassess the medical status before granting exemptions,” an official said, adding that the highest number of rejections were related to locomotor disabilities.

The development has sparked concern in the education department over the potential misuse of welfare provisions meant to assist genuinely affected individuals.

“These concessions are designed to support those facing real hardship. Misuse of such policies undermines the integrity of the system and denies deserving candidates the support they need,” an education department official said.