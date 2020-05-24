e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune NGOs help needy during Eid under lockdown

Pune NGOs help needy during Eid under lockdown

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 22:15 IST
Prachi Bari
PUNE The Muslim community in the city gear up to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr on Monday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.This year the Eid al-Fitr will be a family affair for the community due to the restrictions in place due to the lockdown.

The Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the festival is celebrated by giving zakat-al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Million Dollar Vegan India, international NGO, has organised a special Eid for the poor and needy, in collaboration with Haddiya Social Foundation in Kondhwa on Monday.

Together, they will be serving vegan biryani for 2,000 people in the community kitchen set up by Haddiya Social Foundation, that has been serving cooked food ever since the lockdown began.

Besides the biryani, they will also be serving sweet Sevaiya instead of the traditional sheer khurma. “The idea is to not just feed the needy but also create awareness about the pandemic and the precautions to take,” said Darshana Muzumdar, campaign manager, Million Dollar Vegan India .

This NGO has also been donating dry rations to over 100 families each to sustain a household of four to five people for a complete month. The dry ration was distributed to people from Krishnanagar in Mohammadwadi to maids, daily labourers, electricians, plumbers, aurorickshaw drivers among others who had lost their jobs.

