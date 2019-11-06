Pune pub worker booked for hiding phone camera in women washroom

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:28 IST

PUNE: Police booked a 24-year-old housekeeping staff of a pub in Hinjewadi for hiding a mobile camera inside the women washroom. He allegedly recorded videos of women customers using the washroom.

The worker was an employee of the housekeeping company hired by the pub. The complaint was lodged by Rakesh Shetty, owner of the pub. The accused was identified as Ram Deb Nath, 24, and the police are on a lookout for him, said police officials.

“We received a complaint from the owner yesterday (Tuesday) and a case has been registered. We are yet to seize the phone. If any victim comes forward, we can add Section 354 of Indian Penal Code,” said inspector (crime) Ajay Jogdand of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case. Section 354 pertains to molestation.

“The complainant has told us that he has the camera in his possession and we have called him to the police station for investigation. We will seize the phone when he brings it here,” said PI Jogdand.

Currently, the case is registered under Section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of IPC and Section 72 of Information Technology Act at Hinjewadi police station. More sections will be added, said police.

The phone camera was discovered by a woman who was at the pub on Sunday night. A Twitter user spread the word about the incident on the micro-blogging site and the tweet garnered support from over 3,500 people.

According to the Twitter user, the complaints of the woman who found the camera were not addressed by the pub manager on Sunday night when the incident happened.