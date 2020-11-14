e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune reports 449 Covid19 cases and 14 deaths due to the infection

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: The state health department, on Friday, reported 449 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune district. Fourteen Covid-related deaths were reported in in 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,150.

The district has reported 3.41 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.17 lakh have recovered, and 15,904 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 180 new cases taking the total count to 1,75,064. Seven deaths were reported on Friday, putting the death toll at 4,096.

PCMC reported 91 new cases taking its final count to 86,081. Six deaths on Friday put the death toll at 1,197. Pune rural reported 178 new cases taking the final count to 79,911. One death put the death toll at 1,838 according to the state health department.

The state health department reported 4,543 patients discharged, taking the final count to 16.09 lakh.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Currently, 8,10,267 people are in home quarantine and 6,177 people are in institutional quarantine

