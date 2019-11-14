Pune residents duped of Rs 10 lakhs in online frauds

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:35 IST

PUNE: Two Pune residents were duped of Rs. 10.68 lakhs in two online frauds with the promise of windfall deals.

While a man in Hinjewadi was duped of Rs 9.70 lakhs after being promised £3,00,000 by a person on Facebook, another man in Wakad was duped of Rs 98,000 while trying to buy a watch online.

Joginder Kaur Gill, 58, in his police complaint at Hinjewadi police station said he was approached by a Facebook profile in the name of Mark Johnson who claimed that he had come to India and was carrying £3,00,000 with him. He promised to transfer the money to Gill and asked him to pay varying amounts citing different reasons including custom clearance of the British currency and foreign currency exchange procedure. Through multiple transactions, Gill paid Rs 9,70,000 over June and July, before realising that it was a fraud.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (punishment for cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology (IT) Act was registered by Hinjewadi police on Wednesday.

In the second instance, Vivek Vijay Deshmukh, 32, from Wakad, was trying to buy a G-shock watch online when he was duped of Rs 98,000. The incident took place on October 20, around 1pm, when Deshmukh was looking for information about Just In Time store in Shivajinagar. He came across a phone number on the search engine and called it to enquire about the watch he was looking for. The man on the phone sent multiple Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment links attached to multiple numbers before Rs 98,000 was debited from his account.

A case under Section 420 of IPC and Sections 66(c)and 66(D) of IT Act was registered at Wakad police station.