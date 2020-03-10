Pune’s Corona infections: Admin tracking down 40 who accompanied couple to Dubai; immediate family, driver in isolation

cities

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:20 IST

PUNE The samples of three family members and a taxi driver that ferried the couple that tested positive for the Covid19 (coronavirus) infection, are currently with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to establish if the virus was transmittted.

The couple tested positive late on Monday evening.

The driver drove the couple, upon their return from Dubai to India, from the Mumbai international airport to Pune on March 1.

The three family members and the driver are in isolation at Naidu hospital.

Pune’s divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that the infected husband and wife are currently stable and under observation.

The administration is tracking the group of 40 who were with the couple on their trip to Dubai.

“These 40 persons are from various districts in the state. We appeal for calm and not to reveal the identity of the patients or their workplace to protect their privacy,” Mhaisekar said at a press briefing on Tuesday, at which district collector Naval Kishore Ram, PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal and Pune Police joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve were also present.

Mhaisekar said, “The couple who are the first reported positive case of Covid-19 in Maharashtra have been admitted to Naidu hospital along with three family members, and the driver. The couple had arrived in the country on March 1 after a 15-day visit to Dubai. They took an Ola cab from Mumbai airport to Pune. On March 8, one of the two started showing symptoms of infection and were referred to Naidu hospital for a checkup. Their samples were sent to NIV and tested positive.”

Currently six persons, including the two positive cases are in the isolation ward at Naidu hospital

“Since Dubai is not in the initial list of the 19 countries from where citizens were being screened, the couple was not screened at Mumbai airport. The administration has now formed five teams which include officials from the revenue department, police, health, BMC and PMC to track the 40 people who had travelled with the couple to Dubai. The administration is also listing down people who came in contact with the couple at their workplace or the areas where they visited to keep a check on them too,” Mhaisekar said.

Mhaisekar said that the city administration has increased its bed capacity to 207 at 21 hospitals, besides Naidu hospital for Covid-19.

He also advised private doctors to take note of patients’ travel history and if s/he shows symptoms including cold, cough and fever.

“Any person showing these signs must be referred to Naidu hospital immediately,” Mhaisekar said.