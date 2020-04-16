e-paper
Pune's max temp hits 40 deg C, with light rain

Pune’s max temp hits 40 deg C, with light rain

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:17 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The city witnessed a strange weather occurrence on Thursday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius, followed by scattered rain in various areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “A trough/wind discontinuity will run from southwest Madhya Pradesh to north interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathawada, while another trough in the easterlies at 0.9 km above mean sea level will run from equatorial Indian Ocean to southeast Arabian Sea, off south Kerala coast, causing the state to witness high temperatures.”

While the highest maximum temperature of 43.9°C was recorded at Akola, lowest minimum temperature 20.1 was recorded at Mahabaleshwar.

The city will see its maximum temperature rising up to 41 degrees Celsius from April 20- 22, with the sky remaining mainly clear.

Temperature forecast for Pune

April 17-April 20

40 degrees Celsius, with minimum at 23 degrees Celsius

April 21-22

41 degrees Celsius with minimum at 22 degrees Celsius

