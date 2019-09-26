Pune’s rain fury sees 3,500 evacuated

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:58 IST

PUNE A total of 3,500 people have had to be evacuated after heavy rains lashed Pune city on Wednesday night. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s primary report, 5,000 people have been affected by overflow of canal waters in the city which inundated housing societies and flooded roads.

PMC, along with revenue department officials, said they have started panchanamas (assessment) of losses suffered with municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao assuring residents that the state government will provide relief.

Rao said, “With the help of NGOs and citizens, PMC is providing food and necessary help to the affected people.”

The retaining wall of the Ambil odha (stream) collapsed and water flooded nearby areas, Rao confirmed.

Rao said that the PMC properties also suffered damage as the compound wall of the Katraj zoo collapsed. “Culverts at many places are broken,” said Rao, adding that PMC will prioritise repairing the culverts.

A total of 61 animals have been reported dead due to the rains, the PMC report stated.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “IMD has given a warning of heavy rainfall for the next two-to-three days in Pune. Considering that, PMC is making additional preparations and deputing additional manpower in the regional ward offices.”

Fire department officer Prashant Ranpise said that by considering the rain warning, fire brigade department has instructed all staff to remain on duty, including trainee firemen.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 19:58 IST