e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Pune’s SPPU students hold sabha to support JNU students

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correpondent
HT Correpondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: To support the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) members who are protesting against the proposed fee hike and hostel manual in Delhi, at least 200 students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and other city colleges gathered at the Aniket canteen inside the SPPU campus on Tuesday.

The small group of students are planning to follow the JNUSU model and seek similar demands like hostel fee hike.

“We, the students of SPPU, who are common people of free India, democratically constitutionalised India, condemn the act of violence in JNU against students. We are students asking for our basic right to education, so stop treating us like terrorists.” said Ranjeet Mote, a SPPU student.

Another student Satish Gore said, “We also face issues like JNU students, including hostel fee hike and other issues related to students. In this sabha, we have put forth four demands — to reduce SPPU hostel fees; in the SPPU’s earn and learn scheme students are paid ₹45 per hour, which should be increased to ₹60 per hour; keep Jaykar Library 24 hours open for students and SPPU administration should stop targeting students who take up student related issues.”

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities