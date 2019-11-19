Pune’s SPPU students hold sabha to support JNU students

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Pune: To support the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) members who are protesting against the proposed fee hike and hostel manual in Delhi, at least 200 students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and other city colleges gathered at the Aniket canteen inside the SPPU campus on Tuesday.

The small group of students are planning to follow the JNUSU model and seek similar demands like hostel fee hike.

“We, the students of SPPU, who are common people of free India, democratically constitutionalised India, condemn the act of violence in JNU against students. We are students asking for our basic right to education, so stop treating us like terrorists.” said Ranjeet Mote, a SPPU student.

Another student Satish Gore said, “We also face issues like JNU students, including hostel fee hike and other issues related to students. In this sabha, we have put forth four demands — to reduce SPPU hostel fees; in the SPPU’s earn and learn scheme students are paid ₹45 per hour, which should be increased to ₹60 per hour; keep Jaykar Library 24 hours open for students and SPPU administration should stop targeting students who take up student related issues.”