Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Pune's Swachh Survekshan ranking to likely improve with status quo maintained in second league

Pune’s Swachh Survekshan ranking to likely improve with status quo maintained in second league

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune Efforts undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to improve its Swachh Survekshan ranking have borne significant results after being ranked 12th in the first and second league across cities with a population above 10 lakh from last year’s 37.

The final results will be declared in March 2020. PMC slipped from 10th to 37th in 2018. The civic body maintained the status quo in the second league, survey for which is taken every three months, rising hopes for overall better performance this year compared to last year.

The city maintained 12th rank in the first and second league for the months of May, June, July, August, September and October. The improvement in league ranking is an indication that the city has been doing well at the Swachh Survekshan front.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, chief of the solid waste management department, PMC said, “The civic body undertook various efforts, including segregation, processing and management which has improved our ranking. We are sure that the final ranking too will be positive due to the efforts of the civic body workers and Pune’s residents.”

