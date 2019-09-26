Pune’s thundershowers caused by cumulonimbus clouds: IMD

cities

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, forecast a bout of rainfall in the city on Thursday night similar to what the city has experienced since Monday. The intensity will start reducing after September 27, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD (Pune), said.

Areas in south Pune witnessed an intense rainfall spell for at least four hours on Wednesday night.

“In the last three days, the relative humidity in the city was very high in the hours between evening to early morning. In the afternoon, because of weak monsoon and less cloud cover, peeping sun rays were causing solar isolation in the earth’s atmosphere which resulted in local instability. The resultant convective effect led to formation of cumulus clouds which turned into cumulonimbus clouds which cause rainfall, along with thunder activity. These clouds cause intense rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

The forecast was for average rainfall for Pune city on Wednesday as well as Tuesday. However, the term “average rainfall” is used for rainfall between 15.6mm and 64.4mm.

Moreover, the average is calculated on the basis of rainfall recorded in all parts of the city. Therefore, even though the average rainfall recorded until Wednesday morning was 87.3mm, the average reading until Thursday morning - - was at 53.1mm.

For three days starting Monday, the cumulus cloud cover in the city has been two octa, according to the official. There will be rain activity in the city till the end of September.

