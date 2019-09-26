e-paper
Pune schools to remain open on Friday: collector

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune On Friday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that schools and colleges will remain open though principals and head teachers will have to be alert to take a call in case of heavy rain.

“There will be no holiday on Friday. It will be up to the principal and management of the schools to take the final call whether to give a holiday according to conditions and water logging,” said Naval Kishore Ram in a press briefing on Thursday. 

Parents are worried. Archana Somavanshi, a parent said, “Today, the schools let the students go early, but tomorrow, I will not send my son to school.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 20:11 IST

