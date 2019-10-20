Pune soldier wins India’s first Ironman event in Goa

cities

PUNE Bishworjit Singh Saikhom of the Bombay Sappers, Pune, won the India’s first Ironman event held in Panaji, Goa, on Sunday.

The Pune-based Indian Army soldier completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon - 1.9km swim, 90km cycling and a 21km run, in four hours 42 minutes and 44 seconds.

Singh, who participated in his first ever Ironman event, finished way ahead of second-placed Nihal Baig of IIT Bombay, who finished with a time of four hours 47 minutes and 47 seconds.

“It feels really good to win India’s first ever Ironman event. This win has boosted my confidence and now I feel I can do well in a full Ironman event as well. I will start my training as soon as I reach Pune,” Singh said.

The inaugural edition of the event was a memorable outing for the Indians as the third podium position was clinched by Mahesh Lourembam, a native of Manipur, who finished with a time of 4 hours 52 minutes and 4 seconds, pushing seasoned Swiss triathlete Pablo Erat, who was among the top contenders at the event, to fourth place. Erat crossed the finish line in a time of 4 hours 56 minutes and 26 seconds on the clock.

Havaldar Bishworjit Singh Saikhom moved to Pune in 2009 to join the Bombay Sappers.

Singh has previously participated in two international triathlon events - the 2015 Tongyeong ITU Triathlon World Cup in South Korea and the 2018 Pokhara NTT ASTC Triathlon South Asian Championships in Nepal. He bagged a silver medal in Nepal.

