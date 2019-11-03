Pune sports tracker: Dumbre, Bhosale clinch gold at interschool roller skating c’ship

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:29 IST

PUNE Shlok Dumbre and Shreya Bhosale delivered a top performance to clinch the gold medal in the inline event of the under-19 interschool Roller Skating Championship at Skating Rink, Indrayani nagar, Bhosari, on Friday.

Dumbre who is the student of the DY Patil Junior College left behind Om Singhade, Podar International School and Yudh Prasad, Darshan Academy, who settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the girls, Nandini More of Kamal Nayan Bajaj School, Nigidi and Shweta Gunjal of Symbiosis Junior College won silver and bronze, respectively, behind Shreya Bhosale.

The top three from u11, u14, u17 and u19 categories are selected to represent Pune division in the Interschool State Championship, which will take place in Khopoli, Raigad. The dates of the event are yet to be announced.

Aryaman triumphs in Kolkata

Pune: Pune junior golfer, Aryaman Singh, finished the Indian Golf Union Eastern India Junior boys championship at the iconic Tollygunge golf course, Kolkata, with a first runnersup finish. Aryaman’s score was tied for first place.

However, incessant rains didn’t permit the standard sudden death playoff which helps decide the winner in the event of a first-place tie.

Aryaman had to contend with the first runners up trophy despite a brilliant show based on hole-by-hole scores. This tournament attracted the best junior golfers from around the country.

This is Aryaman’s fourth podium finish at a national golf championship.

Adkar wins u16 super series tennis title in Jalandhar

Pune: Asmi Adkar, participating in an under-16 tournament for the first time, delivered an impressive performance as she clinched Super Series title at Singha Sports Academy, Jalandhar, on Friday.

Adkar defeated Harleen Kaur Dhanda of Punjab2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to claim the title. In the semi-final Adkar had defeated Sakshi Thakkar 6-1, 6-1.

“There is lot of speed involved when you are playing with u16 players as compared to u14. They (u16) players hit the ball harder,” added Adkar, who is a class 7 student of Abhinav English Medium School, Erandwane.

Pinkathon on November 10

Pune: The seventh edition of the Pinkathon run will take place in the city on November 10. The run will start from Armed Force Medical College (AFMC) ground (AFMC).

At least 6,000 women are expected to be the part of the run which will take place in 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km respectively. Interested runners can register on www.pinkathon.in/pune.

Pinkathon is India’s biggest women’s run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women and create awareness for breast cancer and other issues relating to women’s health. Over 275,000 women have taken part in the last eight years across multiple cities.