Pune sports tracker: Loyola football cup starts today

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:41 IST

Pune: The seventh edition of the Loyola Football Cup (LFC) will kick-start at Loyola high school football ground from Tuesday. The tournament has been organised by Ex-Loyola Alumni Network (ELAN). Eight schools will take part in the tournament. The matches will be played from 9 am to 3 pm daily. The final will take place on January 3. Contact tournament organiser Harjeet on 9822879793 for details. Teams: Group A: St Vincent’s School, Vidya Bhavan School, JN Petit School, Hutchings School; Group B: SSPMS, Vidya Valley School, Loyola School, Infant Jesus School

Jadhav, Jagtap to captain Pune for State kabaddi championship

Pro Kabaddi League fame Akshay Jadhav and Ankita Jagtap have been given the responsibility to captain Pune team for the upcoming state championship. The selection trials will take place at Chiplun, Ratnagiri from December 19-22. The players delivering good performance could represent Maharashtra team for national championship.

Teams:

Men: Akshay Jadhav (c), Sunil Dubile, Vikas Kale, Manoj Bondre, Chetan Paradhe, Tushar Aadhwade, Pawan Karande, Sudhakar Kadam, Saurabh Anmal, Shubham Kumbhar, Vitthal Kattimani, Gokul Todkar. Yogesh Yadav (Coach), Shekhar Ravade (manager)

Women: Ankita Jagtap (C), Manasi Sawant, Pooja Shelar, Trupti Landge, Apoorva Murkute, Shraddha Chavan, Manasi Rode, Aditi Jadhav, Amrapali Galande, Diksha Jori, Aarti Bodke, Payal Basve. Bharat Shilimkar (coach), Jyoti Patil (manager)

Millennium, Loyola take top honours in Vidyanchal trophy

Millennium School in girls’ category and Loyola School in boys’ section clinch titles in the Vidyanchal trophy under-13 inter- district basketball tournament at Vidyanchal School, Baner recently. Millennium girls outplayed Vibgyor School 23-20, while Loyola School defeated Vidyanchal School 46-31.

Deccan Gymkhana girls and Satara boys had to settle for third place after they won their respective matches against St Joseph School and Kamal Nayan Bajaj respectively. In the girls’ finals, leading 14-8 at the half time, Millennium girls were challenged by Vibgyor School before they manage to snatch 23-20. Avani Hulwale and Arya Bhave scored five baskets each. Among boys, Loyola boys forced a comeback win after trailing 11-19 in the half time. Yash Singh (13) and Adwait Patil (12) were the top scorers for Loyola who secured 46-31 victory in the end.

Girls:

Final: Millennium School 23 (Avani Hulwale 5, Arya Bhave 5) bt Vibgyor School 20 (Aditi Khadilkar 10, Shreya Randey 8)

Third place: Deccan Gymkhana 18 (Shreya Shingre 4, Akshaya Patil 8) bt St Joseph School 6 (Riya Chavan 2, Driti Shetty 2)

Boys:

Final: Loyala School 46 (Yash Singh 13, Adwait Patil 12) bt Vidyanchal School 31 (Soham Gat 21, Roshan Mohenty 4)

Third place: Satara 39 (Dhruv Nikam 30, Rajveer Pawar -4) bt Kamal Nayan Bajaj 28 (Hitansh Desai 6, Atharva Deshpande 4)

Padmanabh Joshi XI win title

Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI registered a 6-wicket win over Hemant Kanitkar XI to clinch the title of the 3rd “Sharadchandraji Pawar Veterans Cricket Cup” Twenty-20 at the Nehru Stadium on Monday.

In the finals, Sandip Nagre’s 52 runs and Anand Dalvi’s 59 runs helped Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI team to chase the 152-run target with ease. Nagre and Anand were involved in the partnership of 86 runs in 57 balls which helped Joshi XI to wrap up the match in 18.2 overs with 6 wickets to spare.

Batting first, Hemant Kanitkar XI put on board 152 in 20 overs with Sunil Jadhav (33 runs) and Rahul Sambhus (34 runs) being the main scorers. Joshi XI’s Devendra Medhi took 4 wickets in 22 runs to restrict the opposition.

Result:

Hemant Kanitkar XI 152 for 8 in 20 overs (Sunil Jadhav 33 (25b, 6x4), Rahul Sambhus 34 (25, 3x4, 1x6), Devendra Medhi 4/22) lost to Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI 153 for 4. 18.2 overs (Sandip Nagre 52 (44, 2x4, 2x6), Anand Dalvi 59 (38b, 9x4), Parag Dahiwal 2/22);

Results: Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI win by 6 wickets

Player of Match: Sandip Nagre (Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI)

Individual Awards:

Best Batsman: Anand Dalvi; Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI; 138 runs)

Best Bowler: Shripad Bhagwat; Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI; 8 wickets

Best Wicketkeeper: Ashok Uttekar; Hemant Kanitkar XI

Man of the Series: Ranjit Khirid; Padmanabh (Nana) Joshi XI; 61 runs & 7 wickets