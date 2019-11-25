Pune sports tracker: Thane edges Pune Masters in Masters Football

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:03 IST

HT Correspondent

PUNE Pune Masters fought bravely before going down in the tie breaker against Thane, to emerge runners up in Maharashtra Masters Football Tournament at Ajmera ground in Pimpri.

The match was locked at 0-0 at the end of 60 minutes. Twin brothers Satish and Mahesh playing for Pune were a class apart.

Pune missed the forward line up of Arshad and Unni who were injured in the semi-finals, and also the heroics of the Penalty Keeper Umesh Pillay who was unavailable due to injury.

Arun Agrawal wins state billiards title... again

Billiards state champion Arun Agrawal defended his title during the second leg of state billiards selection and snooker championship held at PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the final, the 61-year-old Mumbai cueist scored a four frames to two (first to 150) win over under-21 junior state billiards champion Rayaan Razmi, to claim the title.

“It was tough match and Rayaan had chance to win, but at some crucial movements he made mistakes. Rayaan is good player. I am happy that good talent is coming through. It is also proud movement for me, this is my 14th state title,” said Agrawal.

Deore, Tawade, Deshmukh, Agarwal lift junior tennis titles

Shravee Deore, Krishay Tawade, Kavya Deshmukh and Mannan Agarwal claimed titles in their respective events at the PMDTA-Icon little junior champions gold series tennis tournament at the Shiv chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Sunday.

In the girls under-8 event, Shravee Deore scored a 7-4 win over Srushti Suryavanshi, to claim the title. In the boys under-8, Krishay Tawade registered a 7-0 win over Jai Thapar to emerge champion.

In the girls under-10 finals, Kavya Deshmukh defeats Ritsa Kondkar 7-2 to claim the title, while in the boys under-10, Mannan Agarwal scored a 7-5 win over Shardul Khawale for the title.

In the girls under-12 event Shrawani Deshmukh beat Mrunal Shelke 4-1, 4-1 to lift the title, while in the boys under-12, Shardul Khawale scores 5-4 (7-5), 5-4(7-3) win over Abhay Nagarajan to claim the title.

In the girls under-14 finals, Purva Bhujbal scored a 5-4 (7-5), 5-3 win over Kavya Krishnan to lift the title, while in the boys event Sudanshu Sawant registered a 4-1, 5-3 win over Keyur Mhetre to lift the title.

Sindhi Premier League, Season 2, from December 2

Sindhi Premier League, a nonprofit cricket tournament will commence at Mrunal Cricket ground, Pimpri, from December 2.

Twelve teams will participate in the event. The league is held with the motive of uniting the Sindhi community and also to underline the importance of fitness.