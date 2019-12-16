Pune University students, others plan protests against CAA, Jamia violence

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:15 IST

PUNE: Various student groups from Savitribai Phule Pune University have planned a protest in the university campus today at 7 pm to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the police charge on the Jamia Milia Islamia University students on Sunday evening.

Kamlakar Shete, Pune city vice president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, one of the students organisations said, “A ‘Nishedh sabha’- rally to condemn the CAA and yesterday’s attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University students by the police has been planned by various students organisations. There is lot of anger among the students and this will be seen in today’s protests.”

The Bhim Army Bahujan Ekta Mission, a Dalit group also announced a protest at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar garden near the Pune district collectorate. The ‘shirtless protest’ will be held to oppose the CAA, condemn the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia University students and demand Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

In the morning, students from various city colleges were upset with the denial of permission by Pune Police to conduct a peaceful protest against the CAA.

Students from various colleges had planned a signature campaign outside the gates of Fergusson College on Monday to oppose the CAA. However, on being denied permission by the Deccan Gymkhana police, they cancelled the signature drive and met inside the Fergusson College campus to decide the next plan of action.

Santosh Rasave, a student from Fergusson College who was leading this campaign said, “We tried to get proper permission from the Pune police department for a signature campaign against the CAA. However, it was denied by the Deccan Gymkhana police station. So today we held a meeting of all the progressive and secular students groups from various college and it was decided that the signature campaign would be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 9.30 am outside the Fergusson College gate.”

Darpan Shinde, another student said a large number of students felt that the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) were against the basic tenets of the Constitution and would harm the secular fabric of the country. They were therefore opposed to these initiatives from the government and wanted to participate on this signature campaign peacefully. “We will conduct the campaign on Tuesday, whether or not we get the police permission,” Darpan said.

When asked about the denial of permission, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said, “If any student organisation wants to oppose any issue, they should not come out on the road and disturb the public. They can directly approach Pune district collector and submit their demand letter. Or else, they can also submit their demands to their own college or institute, which will be forwarded to government. I appeal to students and all the citizens in Pune to cooperate with Pune police to maintain the law and order situation.”

Another organisation which has been wanting to demonstrate against the enactment of CAA is ‘LUIT – The Assamese Society in Pune’.

This association had sought permission to stage a protest on December 15 but was denied permission by the police. Bidyut Saikia, a leading member of the organisation said, “We will keep trying for police permission as we want the protest to happen here in Pune. There are thousands of Assamese in Pune who are not in favour of this new Act. Certainly, the protest will happen soon,” he said.