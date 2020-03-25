e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Puneites celebrate sombre Gudi Padwa at home

Puneites celebrate sombre Gudi Padwa at home

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:36 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: For Puneites, Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of New Year in the state, was subdued celebration on Wednesday. Residents chose to remain indoors following the national lockdown announced by the prime minister due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Residents, who wait for this auspicious day to buy vehicles and gold, had to either put the plan on hold or postpone it as vehicle showrooms and jewellery shops remained closed due to the lockdown.

Some grocery and vegetable markets across the city were seen open during the morning for people to purchase items needed to perform pooja and celebrate the festival at home.

“We followed the instructions and prevention steps as per the lockdown and celebrated Gudi Padwa at home with family members only. I bought sweets from a nearby dairy and wished our extended family and friends over the phone.” said Bipin Gandhi, a resident of Shivajinagar area.

The vehicle showrooms across the city that used to be crowded on this auspicious day remained deserted. The showrooms have either put on hold or postponed the delivery dates of vehicles booked by customers in advance.

Kishore Belsare, who has booked a new two-wheeler, said, “I had booked a bike last month and was waiting to get the delivery on Gudi Padwa. The showroom official told me that the delivery date is postponed because of the lockdown and will be decided later as per the instructions of the government.”

top news
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities