Puneites celebrate sombre Gudi Padwa at home

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:36 IST

Pune: For Puneites, Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of New Year in the state, was subdued celebration on Wednesday. Residents chose to remain indoors following the national lockdown announced by the prime minister due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Residents, who wait for this auspicious day to buy vehicles and gold, had to either put the plan on hold or postpone it as vehicle showrooms and jewellery shops remained closed due to the lockdown.

Some grocery and vegetable markets across the city were seen open during the morning for people to purchase items needed to perform pooja and celebrate the festival at home.

“We followed the instructions and prevention steps as per the lockdown and celebrated Gudi Padwa at home with family members only. I bought sweets from a nearby dairy and wished our extended family and friends over the phone.” said Bipin Gandhi, a resident of Shivajinagar area.

The vehicle showrooms across the city that used to be crowded on this auspicious day remained deserted. The showrooms have either put on hold or postponed the delivery dates of vehicles booked by customers in advance.

Kishore Belsare, who has booked a new two-wheeler, said, “I had booked a bike last month and was waiting to get the delivery on Gudi Padwa. The showroom official told me that the delivery date is postponed because of the lockdown and will be decided later as per the instructions of the government.”