Punjab Agricultural University makes it US global universities list

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:37 IST

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, made it to the list of the sixth annual ‘US News Best Global Universities’ rankings for the year 2020 at the 192nd position for agricultural science.

This ranking was based on an examination of the leaders in 28 key academic subject areas, using bibliometric indicators based on data from the ‘Web of Science’, for the five-year period from 2013-2017. The ‘Web of Science’ is a web-based research platform that covers more than 18,000 of the most influential and authoritative scholarly journals worldwide.

The citations to those papers come from all publications, including the most recent data available.

The field of agricultural sciences encompasses a wide range of subjects related to how humans use and develop natural resources for their benefit. It includes horticulture, food science and nutrition, dairy science and agronomy.

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon congratulated the faculty, staff and students for their hard work and dedication.