Punjab: Applications invited for 2,182 posts of teachers

Posts of master/mistress-cadre of Hindi, Punjabi, mathematics, social studies, English and science subject

chandigarh Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:27 IST
The Punjab government has invited applications for 2,182 posts of master/mistress-cadre of various subjects.

Disclosing this on Saturday, education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that education department has initiated recruitment process for the posts of Hindi, Punjabi, mathematics, social studies, English and science subject teachers under border cadre category to provide quality education to the children of border areas.

He said that 40 posts of Hindi, 60 of Punjabi, 450 of mathematics, 52 of social studies, 880 of English and 700 posts of Science master/mistress-cadre will be filled. Eligible candidates can apply online on the department website “www.educationrecruitmentboard.com” from February 29 to March 18. He said that terms and conditions can also be seen on the website.

He directed the officials to complete the recruitment process in a time-bound manner.

The minister said the department has filled around 8,000 posts of teachers besides officer cadre in last three years, which included master/mistress of different subjects, meritorious school teachers, ETT backlog of persons with disabilities and family members of freedom fighters, centre head teachers, head teachers, physical lecturers, DPEs, principals, headmasters and block primary education officers and others.

