Punjab: Bhagwanpuria gets 12-year jail in 2015 case, six aides acquitted

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:30 IST

An Amritsar court has awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment to gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a case involving peddling of drugs and attacking a police party in July 2015.

Six of his accomplices were acquitted in the case by special judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa. An FIR was registered against the gangster and the six at the Kathunangal police station in the district. The other accused were Gargaj Singh of Bhaini village, Malkeet Singh, alias Meeta, and Malkeet Singh, alias Malhi of Dadupura, Ranjit Singh, alias TT of Kathunangal, Bobby of Gujjarpura in Amritsar, and Dilbag Singh, alias Lamma of Patti in Tarn Taran. Lamma was found dead in 2016.

While Bhagwanpuria was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 472 (forgery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member guilty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 21, 27- and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the others were booked under Sections 148, 411 and 471 of the IPC.

Bhagwanpuria, a resident of Gurdaspur district who is currently lodged in the Patiala jail, is facing trial in 30 criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

According to the FIR, a team led-by the then Amritsar SSP (rural) had installed a naka at Waryam Nangal village on a tip-off about the accused who were going from Jaintipur village to Jalandhar.

When the cops signaled the accused, who were in two cars, to stop, the latter started firing at the team and fled. The police chased the vehicles and arrested Jaggu near Dairike village. The rest managed to flee from the spot.

The police had recovered two .315 bore rifles, five cartridges, a .32 bore German revolver, six cartridge shells, a country-made pistol, 690gm heroin, 22 cartridges of .315 bore, an electronic weighing scale from him.

Later, the police claimed to have recovered alleged drug money worth Rs 5 lakh from the residence of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi of Amritsar, at the instance of Jaggu.

The judge awarded the gangster 12 and 10 years of jail under Sections 21 and 27-A of the NDPS, four years for attacking the police party and three years under section 25 of the Arms Act. All the sentences shall run concurrently.

The order was delivered on January 6.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh or two year more imprisonment under Section 21 of NDPS Act; Rs 1 lakh fine or one year more sentence under Section 27-A of NDPS Act; Rs 5,000 fine or five month more imprisonment under Section 307of the IPC and Rs 3,000 fine or more imprisonment of two months.