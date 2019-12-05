e-paper
Punjab CM honours 14 MSME units across sectors

He gave away the awards, in various sectors, on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019. Seven entrepreneurs were awarded under the micro and small category.

Dec 05, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MOHALI

In an endeavour to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday honoured 14 entrepreneurs with a cash award of ₹1 lakh each and an appreciation certificate.

He gave away the awards, in various sectors, on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019. Seven entrepreneurs were awarded under the micro and small category.

The awardees included Dhiman Foods, Jalandhar and Capital Feeds, Patiala, in agro and processing sector; Citizen Press Components, Ludhiana, and Gilard Electronics, Mohali, in automobiles and auto parts; Kudu Knit Process, Ludhiana, and Duke Fashion (India) Limited in textiles; Crystal Electric, Ludhiana, and Bihari Lal Ispat, Fatehgarh Sahib, in engineering; Consern Pharma, Ludhiana, in pharmaceuticals; Rattan Brothers, Jalandhar, and Nivia Synthetics, Jalandhar, in sports; Falcon Garden Tools, Ludhiana, and Ajay Industries, Jalandhar, in hand tools; and Sakay Overseas, Leather Complex, Jalandhar, in leather industry.

The awards have been conferred upon those who adopted innovative technologies for production of quality products. Earlier, Invest Punjab CEO Rajat Agarwal said that loans worth ₹1,104 crore were disbursed by HDFC Bank to 701 MSMEs from November 1, 2019 till December 5, 2019.

