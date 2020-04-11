Punjab CM suggests extension of national lockdown by at least a fortnight

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:28 IST

CHANDIGARH: The national lockdown should be extended by at least a fortnight, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh suggested during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief ministers on Saturday.

As India battles the Covid-19 crisis, the Prime Minister held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether or not the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of infections.

Though the restrictions are causing a lot of hardship to the people, India cannot afford to take any chances, Capt Amarinder Singh said, a day after extending curfew in his state to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The disease has claimed 11 lives and infected 151 people so far in Punjab.

Capt Singh suggested health and relief measures and asked for special concessions for the industrial and agricultural sectors.

The chief minister said there is huge uncertainty over the incidence rate of the disease and that the nation is in for a long fight. Given the trend in China and several European countries, it is necessary to continue the lockdown, he said.

The chief minister informed the meeting that the Punjab government had already decided to go for curfew or complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30.

State board examinations have also been deferred till further orders, he said.

Prohibitory orders that prevent the assembly of five or more people at one spot remains in place, along with prohibition of public service vehicles till May 1, a state government statement said.

SPECIAL RISK INSURANCE COVER SOUGHT

He also sought a special risk insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers and all other employees, who are working day and night to help mitigate the miseries and stress of people in these trying times, it said.

He also said there was a need to substantially increase the number of tests being done for Covid-19 and to go for rapid testing.

RS 500 CRORE FOR HOSPITAL INFRA UPGRADE

The chief minister requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgrade of infrastructure of government hospitals in Punjab, which is currently at Stage-2 of the pandemic, the statement said.

He also called for speedy approval by the Centre to the state’s proposal for a Rs 550-crore Advanced Centre for Virology.

On urgent relief measures for Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh urged the Government of India to defer the recovery or waive interest and penalties on industrial loans for six months.

WANTS RELIEF FOR DAILY-WAGERS, LABOURERS

Emphasising that industrial establishments cannot continue to look after their workers for a long time, he asked the Centre to think of innovative solutions for relief to daily wage workers and industrial labour either through ESIC funds or under MGNREGA.

The government of India can allow village panchayats and municipalities to utilise the 14th Finance Commission grants for emergency relief, including food and medicines for the poor and needy, Capt Amarinder Singh suggested.

WANTS ONE-TIME INCREASE IN BORROWING LIMIT

The statement, quoting Singh, said he asked for a one-time increase in borrowing limit from 3% to 4% of the state’s GDP by amending the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Amendment (FRBM) Act, 2003.

The Punjab government is sending a complete proposal in this regard to the Union finance ministry.

SEEKS BONUS FOR FARMERS

Referring to the harvesting and procurement operations set to begin in Punjab next week, the chief minister reiterated his demand for a bonus to farmers to incentivise staggered and delayed procurement of wheat.

He also called for quicker movement of food grains lying in Food Corporation of India godowns in Punjab, along with waiver of three months’ interest on crop loans and deferment of recovery of crops loans by commercial banks.

Thanking the Centre for releasing substantial funds since the last meeting with chief ministers, Capt Amarinder Singh stressed on the need for early release of pending arrears of GST on priority to help the state.