Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Punjab: Farmers to meet Pannu today

Farmers are upset at being named in FIRs, red entries in revenue records and challans for burning paddy stubble

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Muktsar
Muktsar Even as district farmers’ protest outside the local police station against punitive action on them entered the 13th day on Sunday, their delegation will meet agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu on Monday. They are upset at being named in FIRs, red entries in revenue records and challans for burning paddy stubble. Last week, they had blocked the Jaito railway track.

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) is leading the protest in Muktsar. Sukhdev Singh Booda Gujjar, Muktsar district president, BKU (Sidhupur) said, “Farmers are in a crisis. Paddy yield has dipped and farmers are forced to burn stubble as incorporating stubble puts additional economical burden.”

Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, state president, BKU (Sidhupurr) said, “A meeting of farmers with KS Pannu has been called on Monday. We will raise the issue of punitive action against the farmers by the government, even as the Supreme Court has directed the government to provide fiscal aid.”

John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
