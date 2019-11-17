Punjab: Farmers to meet Pannu today

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:48 IST

Muktsar Even as district farmers’ protest outside the local police station against punitive action on them entered the 13th day on Sunday, their delegation will meet agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu on Monday. They are upset at being named in FIRs, red entries in revenue records and challans for burning paddy stubble. Last week, they had blocked the Jaito railway track.

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) is leading the protest in Muktsar. Sukhdev Singh Booda Gujjar, Muktsar district president, BKU (Sidhupur) said, “Farmers are in a crisis. Paddy yield has dipped and farmers are forced to burn stubble as incorporating stubble puts additional economical burden.”

Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, state president, BKU (Sidhupurr) said, “A meeting of farmers with KS Pannu has been called on Monday. We will raise the issue of punitive action against the farmers by the government, even as the Supreme Court has directed the government to provide fiscal aid.”