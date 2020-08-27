e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab government signs MoU with IIT Ropar to foster entrepreneurship

Punjab government signs MoU with IIT Ropar to foster entrepreneurship

PBTI Mohali and TBIF-IIT Ropar agreed to explore the possibility of engaging and collaborating in innovation and entrepreneurship driven opportunities and resources

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI), Mohali under the Punjab government’s department of science, technology and environment signed an MoU with Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF), IIT Ropar to foster entrepreneurship in the state by jointly working towards facilitating young students, scientists of both institutes, early-stage start-ups, entrepreneurs and to provide them opportunity to further hone up their skills/ideas.

Sharing the information, a spokesperson of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator said that PBTI Mohali and TBIF-IIT Ropar agreed to explore the possibility of engaging and collaborating in innovation and entrepreneurship driven opportunities and resources, promoting collaboration in the field of mutual interests.

top news
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Walmart partners with Microsoft in bid for TikTok
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In