Punjab govt dismisses five officials for involvement in Rs 2.59-crore MGNREGA scam

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:06 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of five officials for their involvement in the Rs 2.59-crore MGNREGA embezzlement case besides the filing of a police case against the kingpin.

The role of these employees, related to Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib and Ferozepur, was being probed for making fake payments and other irregularities during the implementation of the rural employment scheme.

Stating this, a department spokesperson said here that investigation showed fake payment of the amount for buying material by assistant project directors Yadvinder Singh (Faridkot), Harpreet Singh and Dalip Kumar (Gidderbaha), Rajnish Sharma and Meena Sharma (Ferozepur block), and Charanjit Singh (Ghal block).

Orders for filing a police case were issued against Yadvinder Singh of Faridkot block who had already resigned, while dismissal orders were issued against the remaining officials.

Bajwa reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in corrupt practices. He asked senior officials to inquire into the working of this scheme in each block and directed proper utilisation of funds.