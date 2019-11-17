Punjab govt school teachers asked to avoid taking more than 2 CLs in Nov, Dec

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:58 IST

The Punjab education department has directed government school teachers to avoid availing casual leave (CL) for more than two days in November and December.

The department wants to ensure that studies are not hit just three months ahead of final exams. The letter has been issued by the school education secretary Krishan Kumar.

“Usually, teachers are seen accumulating this leave for use in these two months due to which students’ studies are affected,” reads the letter.

Earlier, teachers were allowed three CLs in December and there was no ceiling for November. A woman teacher can avail a maximum of 20 CLs in year. For male teachers, the number of CLs allowed is based on the length of service, with only those with more than 20 years of work allowed 20 CLs.

TEACHER UNIONS IRKED

Meanwhile, teachers unions have criticised the move.

Hardev Singh Mullanpur, district president of Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, said, “This directive is a violation of the Punjab Civil Services Rules as there is no mention in the rule book as to how many leaves teachers can avail month wise. The authorities must have asked the school principals to handle the situation and sanction leave to teachers on rotation basis.”

A school teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “My brother is getting married in Bangalore on December 18 and I have made the bookings. I will be availing one-week leave as it is an important family function. I have asked another teacher to take my classes for a week and once I am back to school, she can avail leave. This way, student’s studies will not be affected.”

Hakam Singh, president of Government School Lecturer Union, Punjab, also said, “It is the responsibility of the principal to manage the situation in these two months and sanction leave to teachers so that the student’s studies are not affected. However, asking teachers to avoid taking more than two CL’s in November and December is not a right decision as many of them have already planned to hold family functions in these months.”