Punjab govt taking legal action against large gatherings to prevent Covid-19 spread

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:56 IST

Chandigarh: To control the spread of Covid-19, the Punjab government is taking strict legal action against the gathering of five or more people. So far, 81 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and 120 arrests have been made, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Thursday.

“81 FIRs have been registered in cases of large social, political or religious gatherings (gatherings of five or more persons), while 120 persons have been arrested, 117 vehicles challaned and 36 vehicles have been impounded,” the Punjab government tweeted from its official account.